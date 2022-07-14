No obstacles on Russia’s part to export of Ukrainian grain — Russian senior diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, July 14. /TASS/. There are no obstacles on the part of Russia to the export of Ukrainian grain, it is the Ukrainian side who must clear its ports of mines, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Wednesday.

"The Russian foreign ministry and other agencies are represented at the meeting in Istanbul. Consultations are underway on how to ensure the export of Ukrainian grain by sea," he said. "We believe that there should be no problems with that. We have said it publicly at the highest level that there are obstacles on our part to the exports."

"It is necessary to begin with demining ports by those who mined them. Let me remind, the ports were mined by the Ukrainian side," he stressed.