Alcohol production in Russia up 11.8% YOY in H1 2022 — experts

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Alcohol production in Russia, excluding beer, beverages made on the basis of beer, cider, perry and mead, gained 11.8% year-on-year in January - June 2022 and amounted to 83.82 mln decaliters, according to a statement by the National Union of Consumer Right Protection. Alcohol production in June 2022 had an upsurge by 11.8% to 15.78 mln decaliters.

Wines production in Russia contracted by 2.6% annually within the first half of this year to 26.37 mln decaliters but edged up by 10% to 5.37 mln decaliters in June 2022, experts say.

Production of still wines within January - June 2022 amounted to 14.4 mln decaliters, which is 0.5% above the same period last year. Still wines production in June of this year gained 13.5% to 2.97 mln decaliters.

Production of champagne and sparkling wines soared by 30.3% in annual terms to 4.84 mln decaliters over six months of this year and gained 60.3% to 0.94 mln decaliters over the last month. Production of fruit wines tumbled by 10.3% to 5 mln decaliters in January - June and declined by 17.5% to 1.1 mln decaliters in June 2022.

The volume of production of wine drinks produced without the addition of ethyl alcohol declined by 52.9% to 1.51 mln decaliters in January-June 2022 and moved down by 12% to 0.31 mln decaliters in June. Wine drinks with added ethyl alcohol amounted to 32,930 decaliters, down 69.7% in the output of the first half of this year and to 2,760 decaliters in this June, with the drop by 84.1%.

According to experts, the brandy production had an uptick by 15.6%, to 4.24 mln decaliters in January-June and by 8.4% to 0.76 mln decaliters in June 2022. In January - June 2022, production of vodka edged up by 9% to 36.5 mln decaliters, the Union said. Vodka production in June 2022 had an upsurge by 7.3% annually to 6.38 mln decaliters.

The output of alcoholic beverages with strength above 9% grew by 10.8% to 49.78 mln decaliters in six months of 2022 and added 9.9% to 8.82 mln decaliters in this June. At the same time, production of alcoholic beverages with alcohol content not above 9% surged by 54.3% annually in the first half of 2022 to 7.66 mln decaliters and by 32% in June to 1.59 mln decaliters, experts reported.