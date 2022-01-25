Tajikistan to join Central Asian energy system — press secretary

DUSHANBE, January 25. /TASS/. Tajikistan started working on connection to the integrated energy system of Central Asia despite the failure in its operation occurred earlier today, press secretary of the Tajik energy company Barqi Tojik Nozirjon Edgori told TASS.

"Tajikistan is already working on connection with the energy system of Central Asian countries. We intend to have the connection, despite the failure in power supply," the press secretary said.

The company plans to complete activities by the end of 2022, Edgori said. "Tajikistan’s connection to the energy ring of Central Asia will improve reliability and mutual ties of energy companies of the region," he noted.

It is impossible to predict failures or accidents and countries in the energy system can help each other, adding that "Tajik energy producers ready to help neighboring countries in any situation."

Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan sustained the blackout with power outage on January 25 at about 09.00 am Moscow time.