Inter RAO looking at beginning to export electricity to Kazakhstan in November-December

SOCHI, October 28. /TASS/. Inter RAO, a Russian generating company, is looking at possible commercial supplies of electricity to Kazakhstan amid forecasted energy shortages in that country, acting head of Inter RAO trading function Alexandra Panina said on Thursday.

"Inter RAO is discussing a possibility of commercial supplies of Russian electricity to Kazakhstan in November. We will begin to offer it on Kazakhstan’s market in November-December," she said.

According to Panina, Kazakhstan may face electricity shortages because of underfinancing of traditional generation and following the decrease in tariffs for certain categories of consumers. As a result, the number of cryptocurrency miners has surged significantly in that country but its energy system is not prepared to a dramatic growth in electricity demands. According to unofficial forecasts, the deficit may amount to 600 MW this winter and go further up to 1 GW later on.

She noted that Inter RAO could supply some 600 MW under an "ideal scenario."

Inter RAO is operating in 15 world countries and in more than 30 Russian regions. The installed capacity is 31,000 MW. Its major shareholders are Inter RAO Capital (28.88%), Rosneftegaz (26.36%), and Rosseti FGC UES (8.56%), with about 34% of shares in free float.