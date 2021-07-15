UAC to increase supply of SSJ 100 jets to domestic airlines in 2021, says CEO

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) will supply 30 more Sukhoi Superjet (SSJ 100) passenger jets in 2021, and over 180 such planes will be in service by the end of 2021, CEO Yuri Slyusar said at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We now have 155 planes operating. We will have 30 more airplanes this year. In total, by the end of the year, there will be more than 180 airplanes flying," the top manager said.

According to the CEO, the SSJ 100 became the main aircraft for regional aviation, and the company managed to iron out its problems with spare parts for the jets.

"In fact, I can say we are slowly headed towards the Superjet becoming the basis for the regional aircraft fleet, and people will largely travel on this plane domestically, bypassing Moscow in particular," he noted.

"Large-scale investment in the aftersales support systems has yielded productive results. We have no problems with the supply of spare parts. Both airlines and producers are supported now, and all the efforts undertaken recently, including investments on this track, have actually produced results," Slyusar said.

The Sukhoi Superjet 100 is a Russian short-range passenger jet, having a maximum capacity of 103 seats.