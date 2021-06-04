Pakistan Stream gas pipeline construction to finalize in 2025, says Russian minister

ST. PETESRBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Completion of the Pakistan Stream gas pipeline construction is expected in 2025 in case of stable financing of the project, Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.

"In case of stable financing we expect the project to be fully implemented in 2025," he said, adding that the Russian side will be responsible for construction of the gas pipeline, while the Pakistani side - for gas sources and construction of the regasification terminal.

The intergovernmental agreement on construction of the 1,100-km-long North-South (changed its name to Pakistan Stream) gas pipeline with the capacity of 12.4 bln cubic meters of gas per year was signed by Russia and Pakistan in October 2015. The sides were to sign commercial agreements in 2016, whereas it was planned to deliver the project by 2018, though the project’s implementation has been rescheduled several times. Nikolai Shulginov and Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Shafqat Ali Khan signed a document enabling to start practical implementation of the Pakistan Stream gas pipeline construction project on May 28, 2021.

