Gazprom expects to see growth of Russian gas purchases by Turkey in 2020

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Gazprom expects that Turkey's purchases of Russian gas will increase by the end of 2020, Head of Contract Structuring & Price Formation Directorate at Gazprom Export Sergey Komlev said on Tuesday.

"The demand for natural gas in Turkey was determined by factors such as price level, as well as the state of the Turkish economy. The price of the oil index was quite high in the first half of the year, now it has decreased, and we assume that this will lead to the fact that the volume of purchases of Russian natural gas will increase in Turkey. Perhaps it will not be able to compensate for the decline in the first half of the year," he said.