Accounts Chamber warns of risks of SMEs’ bankruptcies due to low consumer demand

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The risks of payment defaults and bankruptcies of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) due to the low consumer demand level persist, auditor of Russia’s Accounts Chamber Danil Shilkov said in an interview with the "Future Russia. National Projects" portal operated by TASS.

"The period of recovery of businesses after the first wave of the coronavirus infection started not long ago. According to the Bank of Russia, despite the positive dynamics, the demand has not yet reached the pre-crisis level in most sectors so far. The risks of payment defaults, and consequently - of bankruptcies, persist in this environment," he said when asked whether the Chamber considers a wave of SMEs’ bankruptcies possible when they are to make tax and other postponed payments.