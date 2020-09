MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russia's exports of vodka fell by 3.8% in money terms in January - July period of 2020 year-on-year to $75.7 mln, the Federal Customs Service reported on Wednesday.

In physical terms, vodka supplies edged up by 0.3% in the period to 1.1 bln decaliters.

In July, vodka exports dropped by 22.8% in money terms month-on-month to $13.5 mln, whereas exports in physical terms decreased by 19.2% year-on-year to 200.445 mln decaliters, the customs service said.