Gazprom supplies 2.3 bln cubic meters of gas to China in January-August

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Gazprom supplied 2.3 bln cubic meters of gas to China via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline in January-August period of 2020, Director General of Gazprom Transgaz Tomsk Vladislav Borodin told a corporate magazine.

"Gazprom Transgaz Tomsk transported over 15 bln cubic meters of gas in eight months of this year, including 2.3 bln cubic meters - to the People’s Republic of China," he said.

Russian gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia started in December 2019. A total of 1.57 bln cubic meters of gas were delivered to China in the first half of 2020.

After the Power of Siberia's commissioning the length of main gas and oil pipelines operated by Gazprom Transgaz Tomsk increased by 2,200 kilometers to over 11,500 kilometers, according to Borodin.

"The volume of gas delivered to the People’s Republic of China will rise each year, due to which the annual volume of gas supplies is planned to be increased from 21 bln cubic meters in 2019 to 24-25 bln cubic meters by the end of 2020," he said.

Gazprom Export’s department director Andrei Zotov said in late 2019 that the volume of Gazprom’s contract supplies to China via the Power of Siberia would total 5 bln cubic meters in 2020, 10 bln cubic meters in 2021, and 15 bln cubic meters in 2022.