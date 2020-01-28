Coronavirus can hit world economy harder than SARS did in 2003 — rating agency

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The new coronavirus outbreak in China may cause a far more significant influence on the growth rates of the world and Russian economies than the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) did in 2003, the National Credit Ratings (NCR) agency has said. In its opinion in a situation like this Russia’s Central Bank will prefer to watch and wait without revising the key rate at its forthcoming meetings.

"The effects of the current coronavirus on the world economy may turn out far more noticeable than the SARS outbreak in 2003. The number of tourist and business trips to China is dwindling. The first bans have been introduced already, which will influence the industries servicing tourists and businessmen. Logistic restrictions may hit other industries of the Chinese economy in the near future, which will harm the trade turnover with the biggest trading partners. Even a minor fall in the Chinese economy may add to the volatility of the world oil market and global trade, thus putting more pressure on the ruble and pushing up inflation risks," the rating agency said.