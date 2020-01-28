Over 4,600 people infected with coronavirus in China — media

Earlier reports said 4,547 people had come down with the virus, with the death toll reaching 106. China’s Hubei Province and its administrative center Wuhan account for the biggest number of those infected (over 2,700 infections and 100 deaths). Then comes the provinces of Guangdong (207 people), Zhejiang (173 cases) and Henan (168 people infected, including one fatality).

BEIJING, January 27. /TASS/. Over 4,600 people in China are infected with the infamous coronavirus as of Tuesday, China's media reports, citing official data from Chinese regions.

According to updated data, Beijing reports 91 infections (one death reported) with 30 people having come down with the virus in the Heilongjiang province that shares a border with Russia. One fatality was reported there. The Tibet Autonomous Region remains the only Chinese province, where no coronavirus cases have been reported.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 11 million people. On January 7, 2020, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent as coronavirus 2019-nCoV.

The new strain of coronavirus has already been identified in almost all Chinese provinces including Beijing and Shanghai as well as in other countries such as Australia, Malaysia, Nepal, France, Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea, Singapore, the United States and Japan. The World Health Organization recognized the pneumonia outbreak in China as a national emergency but stopped short of declaring it an international one.