Russia will borrow in euros or yuan in 2020, not in dollars, says finance minister

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russia does not plan to attract foreign loans anymore this year and in 2020 it will borrow in euros or yuan but not in dollars, First Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday.

"We will borrow in currencies other than the dollar. This year we have no plans to borrow on foreign market anymore, we have fulfilled our program and even overfulfilled it. Next year we’ll see. Probably it will be not only in euros but maybe in Chinese yuans," Siluanov said.

In March, the Finance Ministry issued Eurobonds worth $3 bln with the maturity date in March 2035 and additionally issued Eurobonds worth 750 mln euros with the maturity date in 2025. In June, the Finance Ministry places additional Eurobonds worth $1.5 bln with the maturity date in 2029 and the issue for the sum of $1 bln with the maturity date in 2035.