Kremlin says too early to speak about investors’ interest in Russia’s Eurobonds

Business & Economy
December 29, 16:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The 2018 budget envisages issuing Eurobonds worth $3 bln

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. It is too early to assess the interest of investors in Russia’s Eurobonds, spokesperson of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

When asked by reporters how the Kremlin sees the popularity of such a tool he said.

"Nothing has been launched yet, nothing has happened yet, so it's premature to talk about the interest [of businessmen in such bonds]."

Russia plans to issue sovereign Eurobonds to bring capital back to the country. The 2018 budget envisages issuing Eurobonds worth $3 bln.

According to Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, the securities will be issued through the National Settlement Depository (NSD, part of the Moscow Stock Exchange group), which will keep records on these securities.

