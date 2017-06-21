Finance Ministry satisfied with profitability of Russian Eurobonds

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Foreign investors bought around 85% of the Russian sovereign Eurobonds, Russian investors - 15%, according to Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov.

"A great demand from foreigners, including those from America. I would like to say that around 85% were bought by foreigners, about 15% - by Russians," Siluanov said.

"The biggest demand was seen for 30-year Eurobonds, 95% of them were bought by foreign investors," Siluanov said."Those are renowned investors, reputable foreign investors and our (Russian) banks," he said.

"I would like to say that we are satisfied with the profitability," the Minister said. "The yesterday's placement speaks in general of the success of this event, which went better than in previous years. This indicates that investors trust Russian securities," Siluanov added.

The minister noted new Eurobond issue was better than in previous years. The ministry plans to exchange Eurobonds closer to fall.



