Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia placed Eurobonds worth $4 bln - Finance Ministry

Business & Economy
March 17, 5:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The funds raised via the placement of Eurobonds ($ 3.2 bln) will be used to buy back Russia-30 bonds

Share
1 pages in this article
© REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Finance Ministry placed two issues of Eurobonds for the total sum of $4 bln on Friday, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

In particular the ministry placed Russia-29 Eurobonds worth $1.5 bln at 4,625% per annum and Russia-47 Eurobonds worth $ 2.5 bln at 5.25% per annum.

The Russia-29 issue has the coupon rate 4.375% per annum, for the Russia-47 issue the coupon was set at 5.250% per annum.

The funds raised via the placement of Eurobonds ($ 3.2 bln) will be used to buy back Russia-30 bonds.

On March 7, the Russian Finance Ministry opened a bid book for exchange of sovereign Eurobonds mature in 2030 (Russia-30) in the amount of $4 bln on March 7. VTB Capital acts as an organizer.

The bonds are placed using the infrastructure of the National Settlement Depository (NSD) and Euroclear.

Earlier, the Finance Ministry noted that Eurobonds that are issued in 2018 will be used to return capital to Russian businessmen. Finance Minister Anton Siluanov also noted that foreign investors are important to the ministry, but in this case, priority will be given to Russian investors. The budget of the Russian Federation for 2018 provides for external borrowings totaling $7 bln. The ministry plans to use $4 bln of this amount to exchange old Eurobond issues for new debt securities.

Earlier it was reported, that the Finance Ministry is preparing a bill that will free individuals from personal income tax on sovereign Eurobonds issued after January 1, 2018. Initially, the tax benefit for the amount of exchange rate difference was planned only for sovereign the Eurobonds for 2018. The ministry will use these securities to ensure the return of capital by Russian businessmen who keep their money abroad to the country.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Geneva Motor Show rolls out revolutionary concept cars
13
Singapore Airshow 2018: Asia’s largest aerospace exhibition
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov warns US against provocations aiming to break down Trump’s meeting with Kim Jong-un
2
Windfall drop-off: Cargo plane loses over 3 tonnes of gold during takeoff in Siberia
3
Russia placed Eurobonds worth $4 bln - Finance Ministry
4
Ukraine more likely to reunite with Russia than to get Crimea back, Russian MP says
5
Russia presses charges over Yulia Skripal's attempted murder, businessman's death in UK
6
All decisions on response measures to UK already taken — Russian diplomat
7
Lavrov believes UK’s defense chief wants to ‘go down in history’ using obnoxious remarks
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама