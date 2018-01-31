Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Domodedovo is preparing $300 mln worth Eurobonds to refinance debt — airport

Business & Economy
January 31, 20:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Two issues of Domodedovo Eurobonds totaling $750 mln are currently in circulation

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The Domodedovo Airport in the Moscow Region is preparing to float dollar-denominated Eurobonds in the amount of $300 mln. Securities can be mature in five years or a have longer maturity, depending on the market situation, an airport representative told TASS on Wednesday.

"The group plans to perform book-building in order to refinance the 2013 bond loan. We do not expect a significant change in the debt burden level as at the end of 2018 because funds will be spent to refund the 2013 issue," the source said.

Credit Suisse Group, Raiffeisen Bank International A.G., Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking, UBS Limited will act as organizers of the issue. Airport Designated Activity Company from the DME Group will be the issuer.

Two issues of Domodedovo Eurobonds totaling $750 mln are currently in circulation.

Domodedovo is the second largest airport in Russia, according to the national aviation regulator Rosaviatsiya. The airport serviced 30.6 mln passengers in 2017, up 7.6% on an annualized basis.

