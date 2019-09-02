Russian economy minister believes effect from increasing VAT will be seen in late 2019

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The positive effect from increasing VAT will manifest as national projects are implemented, the first results can be seen at the end of 2019, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin said in an interview with TASS.

Talking about VAT, the minister noted, "The positive effect of its increase will appear as national projects are implemented. We are only entering the active phase, at the moment it is too early to assess the entire maneuver, let's wait at least until the end of 2019 and then we will draw the first conclusions".

Authorities increased the VAT rate to 20% from 18% from January 1, 2019. According to the Ministry of Finance, this innovation will increase budget revenues by 620 bln rubles ($9.29 bln) per year. The previous 18% VAT rate has been in effect since January 1, 2004.