World Bank: Inflation in Russia in 2018 remained low, economy grew despite sanctions

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia in May 2019 slowed 0.1 percentage points (pp) compared with April and amounted to 5.1% in annual terms, according to the Russian Central Bank.

"In May 2019, annual inflation once again decreased by 0.1 percentage points and amounted to 5.1%," the regulator said.

The slowdown was due to a decline of growth rate of non-food products prices, primarily due to the high base effect on the motor fuel market, the regulator explained.