Taiwanese military says 25 Chinese aircraft, 11 ships approach island

HONG KONG, October 14. /TASS/. As many as 25 aircraft of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and seven vessels of the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) were detected near Taiwan in the past day, the Taiwanese Ministry of National Defense said.

In addition, four official Chinese ships were also detected near the island.

According to the Taiwanese military, 16 aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan’s southwestern and eastern Air Defense Identification Zone.

Taiwan’s army monitored the situation and employed aircraft, vessels and coastal missile systems.

On Monday, China’s People’s Liberation Army launched the Joint Sword-2024B exercise near Taiwan. According to the PLA Eastern Theater Command, the drills serve "as a stern warning to the separatist acts of 'Taiwan Independence' forces."

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the remaining Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after suffering a defeat in China’s civil war. Beijing considers the island to be one of its provinces.