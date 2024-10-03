Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant sees another rotation of IAEA observers

MELITOPOL, October 3. /TASS/. A rotation of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) observers has taken place at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), according to a statement on the facility’s Telegram channel.

"Another rotation of observers from the International Atomic Energy Agency mission took place at the Zaporozhye NPP today. There are four inspectors in the 24th mission team. Just like before, their task is to monitor and assess safety and security at the plant," the statement reads.

The Russian Armed Forces and National Guard units ensured the safe rotation of the IAEA observers.