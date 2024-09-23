Large number of radical illegal armed groups in North Caucasus neutralized over year

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. A large number of self-radicalized illegal armed formations have been neutralized in the North Caucasus since the beginning of the year, a senior commander told TASS.

"This year, quite a large number of illegal armed formations have been neutralized, most of them were actually self-radicalized," Lieutenant General Vladimir Makeyev, commander of the United Group of Forces for counter-terrorist operations in the North Caucasus Region, said.

The general also noted that many terrorist threats were prevented and several terrorist cells were destroyed in 2023. "Over the past five years, the activity of gang groups on the territory of the North Caucasus Region has noticeably decreased. This has been achieved thanks to the joint coordinated actions of all law enforcement agencies," Makeyev added.