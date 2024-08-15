Kalashnikov develops advanced combat gear based on special operation experience

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Concern said it developed a set of advanced combat equipment based on the experience of the special military operation.

"Kalashnikov presented at the Army-2024 a new set of equipment that was developed on the basis of experience gained in the special military operation," the company said. "The body armor has a weight distribution system with extension stops that ensure redistribution of the load from the shoulders to the waist and hips of the serviceman; and an increased level of protection from fragmentation munitions, which provides increased survivability. The body armor is compatible with the backpack. The new approach allows combining these three products into one: a utility vest, general military body armor and combat breastplate."

The company said that for assault units, upon customer request, the body armor can be equipped with additional protection modules that can increase the area of body protection up to 70%. The equipment is complete with a new armored helmet, which has a higher class of protection and improved compatibility with headsets with the same area of protection and weight as the helmet now in service.