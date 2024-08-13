AI assisted robots, drones used for humanitarian mine clearance

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 13. /TASS/. Humanitarian mine clearance engineers are using robotic systems and drones with artificial intelligence (AI) in their operations, Executive Director of Complete Technic company Alexey Malyshev told TASS on the sidelines of the Army 2024 forum.

"We are using both robotic systems and unmanned aerial vehicles with the use of artificial intelligence. For example, a drone with a thermal imager identifies heat anomalies that are referenced to terrain and plotted on a special map," Malyshev said.

