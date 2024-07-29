Shipbuilders float out Molniya-class fast-speed missile boat for Russian Navy

RYBINSK /Yaroslavl Region/, July 29. /TASS/. The Vympel Shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) floated out a Project 12418 Molniya-class fast-speed missile boat for the Russian Navy on Monday.

"Today is a remarkable event for us: the launch of each vessel is very important for shipbuilders. In this case, this is a fast-speed missile boat, which also has artillery armament," Russian Presidential Aide Nikolay Patrushev said at the float-out ceremony.

The new missile boat will join the Russian Navy to ensure security of Russian frontiers, he added.

The upgraded missile boat with factory No. 01301 will get the name of Stupinets in honor of the city of Stupino in the Moscow Region. Project 12418 Molniya-class fast-speed boats are designed to destroy enemy surface ships, boats and transport vessels on their own and in interaction with strike naval forces. Molniya boats are outfitted with advanced navigation and communications equipment and armament. Shipbuilders have altered the layout of Molniya boats and improved their survivability.

Yaroslavl Region Governor Mikhail Yevrayev thanked the staff of the Vympel Shipyard and other regional shipbuilding enterprises for their work.

"Today we are floating out a new vessel and, of course, this is a great merit, primarily, of the staff working in our region in the shipbuilding industry. We have over 2,500 people working in this industry. It is extremely important for us that all of our enterprises working in the shipbuilding industry develop, receive orders and stand firmly with one foot in the defense sector and with the other foot in the production of civilian products," the governor said.

During his visit to the Vympel Shipyard, Kremlin Aide Patrushev inspected its capacities and output and also vessels built by other Shipyards of the Yaroslavl Region. He stressed the importance of ensuring import substitution, achieving higher labor productivity and introducing digital technologies into production processes.

The Vympel Shipyard specializes in the construction of next-generation missile and patrol boats, fast-speed search-and-rescue, hydrographic survey and other special-purpose vessels for military and civilian customers. Ships built by the Vympel Shipyard are in service with all of the Fleets of the Russian Navy. The Shipyard also boasts the experience of building ships for countries of Southeast Asia, India and the Middle East.