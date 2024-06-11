Russia could tweak nuclear doctrine amid new threats — lawmaker

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russia’s nuclear doctrine can be adjusted to respond to any new threats facing the country, a senior Russian lawmaker told TASS, commenting on President Vladimir Putin’s words about potential amendments to the document.

"The situation around our country is changing, the international situation is changing, with new challenges and threats emerging. If we see that any document, including the nuclear doctrine, needs to be amended to counter these threats, we will do it," said Andrey Kartapolov, chairman of the defense committee of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament.

Addressing the plenary session of the recent St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia’s nuclear doctrine is fluid, and can be adjusted if necessary.

"As our president said, this is a working document. That means that it can be amended and these amendments should first of all be geared to ensure our country’s security. So, once we see that these amendments are needed, we will make them," Kartapolov stressed.