MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russian troops will receive 2,000 Gortenzia 7 FPV drones in the special military operation area in Ukraine, the Gortenzia design bureau told TASS on Thursday.

"A large batch of Gortenzia 7 drones has been purchased for troops in the special military operation area. The batch size is 2,000 UAVs. They have been dispatched to the special operation area," the design bureau said.

Gortenzia 7 FPV drones are designed to strike enemy manpower, shelters, dugouts and armored equipment. They can be used for reconnaissance, remote mine-laying and high-precision bombing.

A Gortenzia 7 FPV drone has a payload of 2 kg and an effective strike range of 10 km.