Russia successfully conducts last test of Burevestnik strategic missile, says Putin

SOCHI, October 5. /TASS/. Russia has almost completed its work on advanced strategic weapons and conducted the last successful test of the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile, President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club on Thursday.

"Right now, we have actually completed work on advanced strategic weapons that I spoke about and announced several years ago. We conducted the last successful test of the Burevestnik nuclear-powered global-range cruise missile," the head of state said.

President Putin said in his state of the nation address to the Federal Assembly on March 1, 2018 that Russia had developed new types of armaments, including the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile, capable of ensuring a global strategic balance for decades to come.