MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Artillery of the battlegroup East has struck a Ukrainian drone control center in the south of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Oleg Chekhov, a spokesman for the battlegroup, told TASS.

"Rocket and cannon artillery hit the command center of Ukrainian territorial defense units in the area to the west of Vremevka <...>, a strongpoint with a satellite communication station near Novodarovka and a control point of Ukrainian unmanned aviation north of Vladimirovka," he said.

The battlegroup's forward units also struck the enemy in order to prevent its offensive operations, and aircraft struck enemy personnel clusters in the areas of Staromayorskoye, Urozhaynoye, Novomikhailovka and north of Vladimirovka in the Donetsk People's Republic.

"In the course of counterbattery combat, a towed D-30 howitzer was destroyed in the area north of Novodonetskoye, and a mortar unit east of Urozhainoye <...>. A Valkiria fixed-wing UAV was shot down by a Tor anti-aircraft missile system," Chekhov said.