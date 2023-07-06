Russian troop casualties equaling 1 to 10 to Kiev’s in Donetsk battles, says DPR head

DONETSK, July 6. /TASS/. Russian troop casualties equal 1 to 10 and sometimes 1 to 30 to Kiev’s in the Donetsk area, acting DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic) Head Denis Pushilin said on Thursday.

"In various frontline sectors, the ratio is 1 to 10 and 1 to 30 but it has to be understood that we also suffer casualties and have both wounded and killed personnel," the acting DPR head said in a live broadcast on the Soloviev Live TV Channel.

Russian forces have been able to repel the Ukrainian army’s advance in various frontline sectors, launch counterattacks and liberate a part of territories in some sections. In particular, Russian forces captured a Ukrainian stronghold in Maryinka near Donetsk, retained control of the settlement of Kleshcheyevka and moved 300 meters forward through forest belts in the Ugledar area, he said.