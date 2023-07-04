Situation in Afghanistan remains tense — Putin

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. The situation in Afghanistan remains tense and it is the focus of attention of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a virtual summit of the organization.

"Traditionally, the situation in Afghanistan is the focus of the SCO attention. And our colleagues have just talked about it. The situation, which, unfortunately, is not becoming any less tense," Putin said.

According to the president, counterterrorism, countering extremism and religious radicalism, suppressing drug trafficking and other types of smuggling and combating bandit formations should remain SCO priorities.

"I would like to recall the Russian proposal to transform the SCO's regional anti-terrorist organization into a multi-purpose center that would respond to the entire range of security threats," Putin said.