Russian troops destroy US-made counter-battery radar in DPR

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed the Ukrainian army’s mobile radar station and a US-made АN/ TPQ-50 counter-battery radar in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ mobile air surveillance radar was destroyed near the Kamyshevka settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic. A US-made АN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar was destroyed near the city of Artyomovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," he pointed out.

Konashenkov also said that Russian forces had destroyed the Ukrainian army’s artillery ammunition depot near the Mirnoye settlement in the Zaporozhye Region.