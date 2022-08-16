Russia’s top brass inks deal on delivery of Su-34 frontline bombers

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry and the United Aircraft Corporation signed a deal at the Army 2022 military-technical forum on the delivery of Su-34 frontline bombers to the troops.

"A state contract is inked on the delivery of Su-34 aircraft," the announcer said at the signing ceremony.

The deal was inked by Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko and United Aircraft Corporation Vice-President Alexander Bobryshev.

The Su-34 multirole supersonic fighter-bomber is designated to effectively strike enemy ground and air targets day and night in any weather conditions.

The Su-34 carries long-range air-to-surface and air-to-air missile armament with the multi-channel employment capability. The Su-34 has an operating range of 4,000 km, can develop a maximum speed of 1,900 km/h and is capable of carrying a weapon payload of up to 8 tonnes. The Su-34 is half as noisy as previous models.