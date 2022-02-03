Terrorists seek to boost recruitment in Moscow-led bloc’s countries, official says

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. International terrorist organizations seek to boost their propaganda activities to recruit new members and create sleeper cells in the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s (CSTO) member countries, CSTO Deputy Secretary General Valery Semerikov said, addressing the Info Forum 2022 on Thursday. His address to the forum was published on the organization’s website.

"International terrorist and extremist organizations seek to boost their propaganda and recruitment activities, create clandestine sleeper cells in our organization’s member states and involve our youngsters in illegal activities. Opportunities provided by global Internet companies are widely used to spread false information and arrange illegal public actions," Semerikov pointed out.

According to him, destructive forces based outside the CSTO’s zone of responsibility and inside the organization’s member states seek to take advantage of objective social and economic difficulties, escalate ethnic and religious conflicts and manipulate information.

"Foreign intelligence agencies and organizations continue their intelligence and other kinds of activities, which particularly involve their clients among national public associations and individuals in the organization’s member states," the CSTO deputy secretary general added.