Russia creates unique system to protect coastline and sea lanes — defense contractor

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russia has created a unique system to defend the coastline and sea lanes, CEO of the Tactical Missiles Corporation Boris Obnosov told TASS on the occasion of the company’s 20th anniversary on Monday.

"By now, the Russian Navy has created a unique two-layered system to protect the coastline, sea lanes, control territorial waters and strike ground and sea targets using the data of mobile coastal defense missile systems. With their joint use, especially large targets are struck at distant approaches (up to 300 km) by supersonic missiles of the Bastion coastal defense missile system and at a distance of 260 km and less these efforts are augmented by the Bal system," the chief executive explained.

This layered system is capable of striking any surface and coastal targets, he stressed. "This duet is capable of eliminating any surface and coastal target within the engagement area. Moreover, it features a high cost/efficiency ratio, which is important in the current conditions," he said.

Work continues to upgrade the Bastion coastal defense missile system, he said. "The export version of the Bastion is being modernized and this upgrade will be continued. We have also developed a stationary modification of the Bastion. It features increased survivability and efficiency and reduced radar signature. Small-size munitions cannot damage it while it features fairly good protection against precision weapons," the head of the Tactical Missiles Corporation said.

Russia’s Tactical Missiles Corporation was set up in March 2003 by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decree of January 24, 2003. The corporation became the Russian defense industry’s first integrated structure that concentrated scientific and production resources for developing advanced missiles and tactical missile systems.