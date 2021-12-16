Russian authority presents full catalog of export defense products — press secretary

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation has presented the full catalog of national defense products, press secretary of the Service Valeria Reshetnikova told reporters on Thursday.

"The official Internet resource of the Service was relaunched on an updated platform. The new website now presents, in particular, the fullest catalog of Russian defense products offered to foreign customers," Reshetnikova said.

The product catalog will be accompanied by supplementary materials, the press secretary said. "Sections appeared on the Service’s website, where analytical reviews and special projects will be posted, dedicated to Russia’s military-technical cooperation with foreign states, along with exclusive photos and videos of Russian military equipment," Reshetnikova added.

Russia is one of the world’s largest suppliers of defense products and now ranks second on the global armaments market.