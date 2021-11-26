Russian Navy ship thwarts enemy cruise missile attack in Arctic drills

MURMANSK, November 26. /TASS/. The Northern Fleet’s small anti-submarine destroyer Snezhnogorsk accomplished a set of artillery firings against sea and air targets, fighting a notional enemy’s warship and repelling a cruise missile attack during drills in the Barents Sea, the Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

"The crew of the small anti-submarine warfare ship Snezhnogorsk of the Northern Fleet’s Kola All-Arms Force Flotilla practiced a series of combat exercises at the Fleet’s naval training ranges in the Barents Sea. The combat teams of the AK-176 and AK-630 systems held artillery firings against a sea and an air target in the scenario of engaging in a battle with a mock enemy’s warship and repelling a cruise missile attack," the press office said in a statement.

The small anti-submarine ship Snezhnogorsk continues operating under the Northern Fleet’s combat training plan in the Barents Sea and its crew will practice surface-to-air missile firings against a simulated air target and will also fire its main-caliber gun against a coastal target. Upon the completion of the combat exercises at sea, the small anti-submarine destroyer Snezhnogorsk will return to its home naval base," the statement says.

Project 1124M small anti-submarine warfare ships constitute the backbone of the Kola Flotilla’s water area protection force. They are designated to hunt down and eliminate submarines in close-in maritime and coastal areas. They are armed with AK-176M and AK-630M artillery guns, RBU-6000 rocket launchers and 533mm torpedo tubes and also advanced sonars.