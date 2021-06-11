Strategic sub at Army-2021 arms show

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The Borei-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine will be unveiled at the Army-2021 military, and technical forum in Kamchatka in Russia’s Far East, the Pacific Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

"For the first time in the forum’s history, the Borei-class nuclear-powered strategic underwater cruiser is set to be presented to spectators in the Avacha Bay in the course of the materiel’s static show," the press office said in a statement.

"The military and technical forum’s sites in the regional center will showcase 17 models of the coastal defense troops’ armaments, military and special hardware. Visitors will be able to view a T-80BV tank, a BTR-82A armored personnel carrier, Bastion, and Bal coastal defense missile launchers, an S-400 surface-to-air missile system, and a Pantsyr-S anti-aircraft missile/gun complex, as well as motor vehicles and equipment of the [1941-1945] Great Patriotic War," the press office reported.

As part of the contest Kulibin-2021 — Breakthrough Technology (named after the renowned Russian mechanic and inventor Kulibin), schoolchildren and students of the Kamchatka State Technical University and the personnel of the Red Banner forces in Russia’s northeast will set up an exposition of achievements in robotics, the statement says.

The forum’s scientific and business program will include a roundtable discussion on artificial intelligence involving researchers of the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology within the Far Eastern branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences and the staff of the North-Eastern Repair Center, the press office said.

"The forum’s events in the responsibility area of the Red Banner forces in Russia’s northeast will be the most dimensional over the entire period of holding the international military and technical show. The expositions of armaments and military hardware are set to be held on August 22-28 on nine exhibition sites that will be opened in four localities of the Far Eastern Federal District," the statement says.

During the forum’s work, excursions to the Pacific Fleet’s warships and vessels will be organized, including the latest mine countermeasures ship Yakov Balyayev, a Grachyonok-class anti-saboteur boat, and advanced diving and hydrographic survey craft. Visitors will be able to get acquainted with the operation of the Marlin remote-controlled submersible vehicle and frogmen’s armaments and gear, the press office said.