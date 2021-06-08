Russian Navy latest ammo supply ship to comprise military and civilian personnel

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The crew of the latest maritime arms support ship Gennady Dmitriyev will comprise both naval and civilian personnel, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday.

"The plans of forming the crew of the maritime arms support ship Gennady Dmitriyev were discussed at a working meeting on preparing the crews of surface ships and support vessels that was chaired by Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov," the ministry said.

The Project 20360M maritime arms supply ship is being built on order from the Russian Defense Ministry. The vessel was laid down in 2017 and is designed to receive special cargo from wharves and pass it onto ships at naval bases and in open roadsteads.

The ammo supply ship is 77 m long and 15.8 m wide. The Gennady Dmitriyev is supplied with two cargo holds a site for container carriage, a crane with a 20-tonne lifting capacity, and a helipad. The vessel’s hull will be reinforced for its operation in ice conditions.