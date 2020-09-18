Russian radars track 44 planes, 10 drones conducting reconnaissance near Russian borders

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russian radars tracked 54 foreign aircraft conducting reconnaissance near Russian borders this week, Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper reported Friday, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to the inforgraphics, 44 foreign recon planes and 10 foreign drones were engaged in reconnaissance along the Russian borders. All flights were monitored by Russian radars. No border violations took place, the newspaper says.

This week, Russian military pilots conducted 313 training sorties from 62 airfields, the ministry added.