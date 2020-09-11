Russia’s 14 air regiments, long-range aviation unit take part in CIS exercise

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russia's long-range aviation unit and another 14 air regiments have taken part in Friday’s exercise of the CIS allied air defense system, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Taking part in the exercise of the CIS allied air defense system were 14 air regiments of Russia’s Aerospace Force armed with MiG-29, Sukhoi-27, Sukhoi-30SM and MiG-31 planes and a long-range aviation unit of strategic missile-carrying planes Tupolev-160 and Tupolev-22 M3," the Defense Ministry said.

The exercise involved Khotilovo, Kursk, Besovets, Engels, Bolshoye Savino and Tolmachyovo airdromes. Planes from Russia’s bases in Kyrgyzstan and Armenia participated.

All planes returned to their permanent bases.

The Defense Ministry said 20 different issues of strengthening CIS air defenses were addressed. Crews of MiG-29 planes from Belarus' Air Force and Air Defense units and Sukhoi-30SM planes of Russia’s Aerospace Force from the Baranovichi and Kursk airdromes performed a joint maneuver.