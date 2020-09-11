Number of NATO military flights near Russian borders on the rise, says military official

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russia has documented a rise in NATO military aviation flights near Russian borders, Russian Aerospace Forces commander Sergey Surovikin said on Friday.

"Earlier, we mainly documented the actions of intelligence aviation, however, recently, there has been a rise in military aviation flights," he said during a briefing.

Surovikin pointed out that from August 28 to September 4, US bomber aviation had carried out 10 solo and group flights over the territory of Western and Eastern European states, and over the nearby marine areas.