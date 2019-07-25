Russian, Pakistani special forces to hold joint military drills in October

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russian and Pakistani special forces will hold joint military drills dubbed Friendship-2019 at the Molkino practice range near the city of Krasnodar in south Russia in early October, the press office of Russia’s Southern Military District reported on Thursday.

"The delegation of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan got acquainted with the sites of the joint drills at the Molkino all-arms range. Under the drills’ scenario, combined special forces groups comprising Russian and Pakistani personnel will accomplish combat training missions using Russian armament," the press office stated.

The relevant agreement was reached at a final conference in the Krasnodar Region dedicated to the arrangements and hosting of the Friendship-2019 drills. "The members of the delegations from both countries discussed the issues of preparing and conducting the joint event and the composition of the manpower and military hardware that will be involved on the part of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," the press office said in a statement.

On Russia’s part, the drills will involve about 50 servicemen from Special Forces units of the Southern Military District’s 49th all-arms army. The drills are aimed at exchanging experience between servicemen, developing and strengthening bilateral military and military-technical cooperation.