MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The EU is turning into a military alliance, and the militarization policies pursued by the German and British authorities must be stopped, Milorad Dodik, chairman of the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats in Republika Srpska, said.

"We fully share the views expressed today regarding Germany and the complex role of the United Kingdom. They must be stopped, as they have already passed the point of no return. The European Union is becoming a military alliance, which is a very dangerous development for those living in Republika Srpska," he said at an international meeting of senior officials responsible for security issues, held as part of the First International Security Forum under the auspices of the Russian Security Council. TASS is the forum’s media partner.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said that the European Union was rapidly expanding its military capabilities. According to him, the United Kingdom is pushing its European allies toward direct confrontation with Russia by "convincing them that they can take historic ‘revenge’ on Moscow for past defeats."

Naryshkin also noted that Germany had lifted debt limits on military spending and launched a program to expand its armed forces. The SVR chief advised the Germans and the French to "learn the lessons of history and refrain from associating with Foggy Albion.".