North Korean parliament adopts amendments, supplements to Constitution

PYONGYANG, March 24. /TASS/. North Korean lawmakers adopted amendments to the Constitution at a meeting of the 15th Supreme People's Assembly (parliament) on Monday, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

"A decision was made to amend and supplement the Constitution of the Republic - the legal basis and political charter for the dignity and sovereignty of the country and the people and their independent development, as required by the new stage of the developing revolution, - this would constitute an important landmark in legally guaranteeing the victorious advance of socialist construction and our cause," the news agency said. Among other things, North Korea’s Socialist Constitution was renamed as the Constitution of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

The contents of the other amendments to the Basic Law have not been disclosed.