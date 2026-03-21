Top Turkish diplomat expects Gulf war to last for another 2-3 weeks

ANKARA, March 21. /TASS/. The war in the Persian Gulf may last for another 2-3 weeks, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told reporters, commenting on the outcome of his tour of the countries of the region.

"Some say that the Gulf war will last for another 2-3 weeks. Of course, the United States’ position will be crucial. As for Israel, it is trying to put pressure on the US and hinder efforts to achieve a ceasefire agreement or a peace deal. People are increasingly suggesting that the initial positions of the US and Israel were different, which could prolong the war," the TRT broadcaster quoted him as saying.

Fidan added that "talks are unlikely to take place as long as the war continues." However, in his words, a short-term ceasefire aimed at assessing the prospects for negotiations could not be ruled out. "The problem is not that there are no plans to end the war. The problem is that Israel does not want peace," the top Turkish diplomat noted.