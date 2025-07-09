Israel, Hamas close to Gaza ceasefire — Sky News

LONDON, July 9. /TASS/. Israel and Palestine’s radical movement Hamas are close to a ceasaefire, with the presence of Israel Defense Forces in the enclave being the only unresolved question, Sky News reported citing sources.

According to the report, the parties managed to bridge serious differences on other issues, including humanitarian aid deliveries and US guarantees that Israel does not resume military operation in the enclave when the 60-day ceasefire expires.

Sky News reported that humanitarian aid deliveries to territories left by the Israeli military will be carried out by an organization controlled neither by Israel nor by Hamas.

Hamas and Israel resumed the Egypt-, Qatar-, and US-brokered negotiating process in Doha on July 6 in a bid to reach a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release agreement. The Al Arabiya television channel said earlier in the day, citing its sources that the consultations were held in a positive atmosphere, although without breakthroughs. According to Reuters, the key stumbling block at the talks is Israel’s refusal to ensure unimpeded and safe entry of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.