Two Sputnik Azerbaijan journalists put on Ukraine’s undesirable persons database

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Sputnik Azerbaijan head Igor Kartavykh and editor-in-chief Yevgeny Belousov, who were detained in Baku, been added to the database of Ukraine’s Mirotvorets extremist website, TASS has learned.

The journalists were put on the website’s database on July 1, on the following day after their detention, for alleged "propaganda of war."

The Mirotvorets (Peacekeeper) website, launched in 2014, illegally collects and publishes personal data of journalists, artists, politicians, and others who have visited Crimea or Donbass, or who have drawn criticism from the site’s administrators. Access to the site is blocked in Russia by court order.

Azerbaijan’s interior ministry announced earlier that police had raided the office of Russia’s Sputnik Azerbaijan news agency. RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan said that Sputnik Azerbaijan employees were out of touch following reports about police raids.

Sputnik said they had not received any formal ban preventing them from working in Azerbaijan. A dialogue was underway between working groups to settle possible disagreements, it said.