MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and Milorad Dodik, leader of Republika Srpska, a constituent entity within Bosnia and Herzegovina, have been listed on the Ukrainian extremist website Myrotvorets (Peacemaker), according to TASS sources.

The site’s operators claim Lula da Silva "denies Ukraine's right to resist Russian aggression," that Dodik has "attempted to undermine Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," and that Fico "promotes Kremlin propaganda narratives."

Notably, Fico, Lula da Silva, and Dodik recently visited Moscow to take part in celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Founded in 2014, Myrotvorets seeks to identify and publish personal data of individuals it considers a threat to Ukraine's national security. The site’s access has been blocked in Russia by court rulings.

Previously, it was reported that Russian ice hockey star Alexander Ovechkin was also added to the database.