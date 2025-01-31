Helicopter was flying 'too high' before collision over Washington — Trump

WASHINGTON, January 31. /TASS/. The US Army's Black Hawk helicopter that collided with a passenger plane in the skies over Washington, D.C., was flying higher than allowed, US President Donald Trump said.

"The Black Hawk helicopter was flying too high, by a lot. It was far above the 200-foot (about 61 meters - TASS) limit. That’s not really too complicated to understand, is it?" the president wrote on his Truth Social page.

On the evening of January 29, a Bombardier CRJ700 passenger plane and a Black Hawk military helicopter collided midair near Ronald Reagan National Airport, a 10-15-minute ride from downtown Washington. The plane was operating an American Airlines flight from Kansas carrying 60 passengers and four crew members; at least three servicemen were aboard the helicopter. After the collision, the plane crashed into the Potomac River, where a search and rescue mission is underway. The US authorities do not expect to find any survivors.